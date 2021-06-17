Glenview Trust Co Buys 4,314 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 66.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,779 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LEN. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Lennar by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Lennar by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 13,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel purchased a new stake in Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,126,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT grew its stake in Lennar by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 1,012,607 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,191,000 after purchasing an additional 90,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Lennar by 144.3% during the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 533,773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,690,000 after purchasing an additional 315,292 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $1,012,130.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,993 shares in the company, valued at $24,808,394.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total value of $1,001,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,108,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,036 shares of company stock valued at $3,038,131 over the last quarter. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research upped their target price on Lennar from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.28.

NYSE:LEN opened at $91.34 on Thursday. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $57.13 and a one year high of $110.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 11.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.84.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

