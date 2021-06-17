Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.15 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) to post earnings of ($1.15) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($0.90). Global Blood Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.86) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.37) to ($3.61). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.45) to $0.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Global Blood Therapeutics.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.20). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 167.73% and a negative return on equity of 57.58%. The company had revenue of $39.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 million.

GBT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBT. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,999,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 392.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 24,656 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GBT stock opened at $38.26 on Thursday. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $34.65 and a 12 month high of $76.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a current ratio of 9.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.08.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

