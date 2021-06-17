Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Purchased by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 42.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GPN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter worth $40,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Global Payments news, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $196.90 per share, with a total value of $98,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 932 shares in the company, valued at $183,510.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $191.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.48. The stock has a market cap of $56.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.33 and a 1 year high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.98%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Global Payments from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.57.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

