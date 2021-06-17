Global Social Chain (GSC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $117,126.00

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. During the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded 35.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Global Social Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Global Social Chain has a total market capitalization of $3.98 million and $117,126.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Global Social Chain Profile

Global Social Chain is a coin. Its launch date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 584,249,230 coins. Global Social Chain’s official website is www.gsc.social . Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Global Social Chain is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Global Social Chain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Social Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Global Social Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

