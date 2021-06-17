GlobalBoost-Y Price Tops $0.0628 (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 17th. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0628 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular exchanges. GlobalBoost-Y has a market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $23,542.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,846.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,343.66 or 0.06192520 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $592.50 or 0.01565534 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $164.97 or 0.00435880 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.36 or 0.00143628 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.42 or 0.00698659 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $163.23 or 0.00431284 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00006796 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.76 or 0.00366647 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

GlobalBoost-Y is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

