GMS (GMS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

GMS (NYSE:GMS) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, June 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GMS opened at $42.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. GMS has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $47.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 62.63 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.58.

Several brokerages have commented on GMS. Barclays raised their price objective on GMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of GMS from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GMS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 50,000 shares of GMS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.80 per share, with a total value of $2,140,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 176,210 shares of company stock valued at $7,359,426. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About GMS

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

