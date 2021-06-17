GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Short Interest Update

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 805,800 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the May 13th total of 646,600 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 248,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Shares of GMS stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,007. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.58. GMS has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $47.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.85 and a beta of 2.11.

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,140,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 176,210 shares of company stock valued at $7,359,426. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMS. Coliseum Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GMS by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 4,548,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,920,000 after buying an additional 581,851 shares during the period. Scopia Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of GMS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,750,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of GMS by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,951,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,213,000 after buying an additional 431,408 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of GMS by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,715,000 after buying an additional 338,959 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of GMS by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 859,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,875,000 after buying an additional 173,835 shares during the period. 98.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of GMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of GMS from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of GMS from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

