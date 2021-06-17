Gnosis (GNO) Market Capitalization Tops $260.17 Million

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. One Gnosis coin can now be purchased for $172.91 or 0.00452808 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Gnosis has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. Gnosis has a market cap of $260.17 million and $1.39 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00061211 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00025257 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003955 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002620 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.64 or 0.00768942 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.15 or 0.00084185 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00042410 BTC.

Gnosis Profile

Gnosis (CRYPTO:GNO) is a coin. Its launch date was April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,587 coins. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gnosis is gnosis.io . The official message board for Gnosis is medium.com/gnosis-pm

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform. “

Gnosis Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gnosis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gnosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

