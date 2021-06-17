GoChain (GO) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $841,879.00

GoChain (CURRENCY:GO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 17th. One GoChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0248 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GoChain has traded 27.9% lower against the dollar. GoChain has a market capitalization of $26.97 million and approximately $841,879.00 worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00008271 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000069 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000429 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000096 BTC.

888tron (888) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000896 BTC.

About GoChain

GoChain uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,136,345,979 coins and its circulating supply is 1,085,470,979 coins. The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoChain’s official message board is medium.com/gochain . GoChain’s official website is gochain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GoChain is a new smart contract blockchain based on Ethereum. It aims to be a faster, greener and safer alternative with 100x increased performance for dApp and Smart Contract development. GOC is the native value token in the GoChain blockchain. “

GoChain Coin Trading

