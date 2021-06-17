Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.01.

GFI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Gold Fields from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Gold Fields from $10.50 to $10.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Gold Fields stock opened at $9.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.67. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Gold Fields has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $14.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gold Fields by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gold Fields by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Gold Fields by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Gold Fields by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Gold Fields by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 129,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. 33.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.24 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 52.1 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 116.0 million ounces.

