Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) Coverage Initiated at National Bank Financial

Research analysts at National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
GSV stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.58. 98,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,904,132. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.71. The firm has a market cap of $207.48 million, a PE ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 0.95. Gold Standard Ventures has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $1.14.
Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.
About Gold Standard Ventures
Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the development of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering an area of approximately 21,679 hectares located in the Elko County, Nevada.
