Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) Coverage Initiated at National Bank Financial

Research analysts at National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

GSV stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.58. 98,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,904,132. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.71. The firm has a market cap of $207.48 million, a PE ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 0.95. Gold Standard Ventures has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $1.14.

Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSV. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 304.1% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 409,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 308,469 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 116.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 24,091 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Standard Ventures in the first quarter worth $71,000. Loews Corp grew its stake in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 91.6% in the first quarter. Loews Corp now owns 5,903,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 55.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,450,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,000 shares during the last quarter. 28.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gold Standard Ventures

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the development of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering an area of approximately 21,679 hectares located in the Elko County, Nevada.

