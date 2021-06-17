Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Gold Standard Ventures in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Gold Standard Ventures alerts:

Shares of GSV stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.58. The stock had a trading volume of 98,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,904,132. The company has a market capitalization of $207.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 0.95. Gold Standard Ventures has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.71.

Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Gold Standard Ventures by 116.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 24,091 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Gold Standard Ventures in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Standard Ventures in the first quarter valued at $71,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Gold Standard Ventures by 61.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 214,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 82,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Gold Standard Ventures by 304.1% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 409,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 308,469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.49% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Standard Ventures

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the development of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering an area of approximately 21,679 hectares located in the Elko County, Nevada.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Standard Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Standard Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.