Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) traded down 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.66 and last traded at $0.68. 1,245,236 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the average session volume of 650,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

Separately, Fundamental Research raised their price target on shares of Golden Minerals to $1.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.73. The company has a market cap of $110.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 1.33.

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative return on equity of 89.15% and a negative net margin of 143.56%. The company had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Golden Minerals will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Golden Minerals Company Profile (NYSE:AUMN)

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo property situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the VelardeÃ±a and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

