Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Shares Gap Down to $11.29

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.29, but opened at $10.76. Golden Ocean Group shares last traded at $10.81, with a volume of 11,364 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Golden Ocean Group from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.20.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The shipping company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 7.43%.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 9.4%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOGL. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,438 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 10,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.85% of the company’s stock.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

