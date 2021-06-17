GoNetwork Reaches Market Capitalization of $181,032.88 (GOT)

GoNetwork (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. One GoNetwork coin can now be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GoNetwork has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. GoNetwork has a total market cap of $181,032.88 and $79,002.00 worth of GoNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,791.00 or 0.99889012 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00035153 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00008336 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.76 or 0.00084368 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000863 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002540 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00006450 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000116 BTC.

GoNetwork Coin Profile

GoNetwork (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GoNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,994,620 coins. GoNetwork’s official website is gonetwork.co/index.html . GoNetwork’s official Twitter account is @gonetwork_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

GoNetwork Coin Trading

