Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,525 ($19.92). Gooch & Housego shares last traded at GBX 1,450 ($18.94), with a volume of 6,033 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,253.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £363.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.42.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a GBX 4.50 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Gooch & Housego’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Gooch & Housego PLC engages in the manufacture and sale of acousto-optics, electro-optics, fiber optics, and precision optics/systems in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Aerospace & Defence, Life Sciences/Biophotonics, and Industrial segments.

