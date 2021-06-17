Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.11. Good Times Restaurants shares last traded at $4.11, with a volume of 21,801 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised Good Times Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $52.55 million, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 2.35.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.13. Good Times Restaurants had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 31.13%. The company had revenue of $29.19 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Charles E. Jobson bought 16,757 shares of Good Times Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $67,028.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,810,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,243,356. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Lefever sold 19,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $78,464.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 31,429 shares of company stock worth $125,716 and have sold 52,167 shares worth $228,489. Company insiders own 25.73% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Good Times Restaurants stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Good Times Restaurants as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 11.15% of the company’s stock.

About Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM)

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

