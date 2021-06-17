Goose Finance (EGG) Price Hits $2.26 on Top Exchanges

Goose Finance (CURRENCY:EGG) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. Goose Finance has a total market cap of $3.96 million and approximately $41,426.00 worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Goose Finance has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar. One Goose Finance coin can currently be purchased for $2.26 or 0.00005920 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00061439 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00024973 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $293.44 or 0.00770011 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00084226 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00042400 BTC.

Goose Finance Profile

Goose Finance (EGG) is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io . The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Buying and Selling Goose Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goose Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goose Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Goose Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

