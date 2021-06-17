Gores Holdings V, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSV) Short Interest Update

Gores Holdings V, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSV) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 117,900 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the May 13th total of 91,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 623,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRSV. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Gores Holdings V by 5,615.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 5,054 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Gores Holdings V in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Gores Holdings V in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gores Holdings V in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Gores Holdings V in the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRSV opened at $10.38 on Thursday. Gores Holdings V has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $21.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.19.

Gores Holdings V Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Gores Holdings V Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

