Gores Technology Partners (NASDAQ:GTPA) Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPA) were up 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.88 and last traded at $9.85. Approximately 4,803 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 23,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

About Gores Technology Partners (NASDAQ:GTPA)

Gores Technology Partners, Inc is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Gores Technology Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Technology Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.