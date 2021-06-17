Gossip Coin (GOSS) Price Up 73.3% This Week

Gossip Coin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded up 21.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. One Gossip Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Gossip Coin has traded up 73.3% against the US dollar. Gossip Coin has a total market capitalization of $30,299.32 and $18.00 worth of Gossip Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gossip Coin alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000093 BTC.

About Gossip Coin

Gossip Coin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2018. Gossip Coin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. The official website for Gossip Coin is gossipcoin.net . Gossip Coin’s official Twitter account is @GOSS

According to CryptoCompare, “The original GOSSIP Coin project was launched in May 2018. The idea behind the name was to realize a social media project. But that didn’t happen. The work to revive the GOSSIP started in early December 2018. The plan was to create a completely new blockchain based on the PIVX codebase. After careful consideration, the project team decided to fork the source code of the PHORE blockchain. “

Gossip Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossip Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gossip Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gossip Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gossip Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gossip Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.