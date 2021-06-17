G&P Acquisition (NYSE:GAPA) Stock Price Down 0.1%

G&P Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GAPA) shares traded down 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.68 and last traded at $9.70. 20,515 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 17,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

About G&P Acquisition (NYSE:GAPA)

G&P Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Newport, Rhode Island.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for G&P Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G&P Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.