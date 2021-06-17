Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $2.51 Million Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Granite Investment Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,949 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 17,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 18,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.33.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $392,701.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,416,244.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,365.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,665 shares of company stock worth $2,138,790. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RTX traded down $1.41 on Thursday, hitting $87.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,956,142. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.17. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $51.92 and a 1-year high of $89.98. The company has a market capitalization of $131.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.40, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.46.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

