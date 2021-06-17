Granite Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of C. Boston Partners raised its position in Citigroup by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,184,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,971,000 after buying an additional 1,914,198 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 559,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,509,000 after purchasing an additional 122,604 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,797,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 381,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,520,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE C traded down $2.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.64. 2,748,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,602,898. The company has a market capitalization of $141.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.01. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.49 and a one year high of $80.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.27%. Citigroup’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Argus increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.84.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

