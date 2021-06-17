Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, July 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust has decreased its dividend by 42.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:GPMT opened at $15.44 on Thursday. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $5.52 and a 1 year high of $15.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.89 and a beta of 1.54.

In other news, CEO John A. Taylor bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.21 per share, with a total value of $127,890.00. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GPMT. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, its investment portfolio includes 103 commercial real estate loan investments.

