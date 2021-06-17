Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Acquires 17,400 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 241,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.05% of Capital One Financial worth $30,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 429,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,453,000 after acquiring an additional 117,125 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 263,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,077,000 after buying an additional 8,880 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 108,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,742,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total value of $941,599.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,342,193.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $4,307,543.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,936,536.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,248 shares of company stock worth $14,196,884 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.63.

Shares of COF stock opened at $162.20 on Thursday. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.30 and a fifty-two week high of $168.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.61. The company has a market capitalization of $73.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.78.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.76%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.02) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

