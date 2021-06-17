Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Acquires 31,011 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 412,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,011 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $30,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,832,503,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,785,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512,418 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,116,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999,115 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,204,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,654,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 469.8% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 5,189,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278,703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

C stock opened at $71.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.01. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.49 and a 1-year high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $147.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Citigroup from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.84.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

