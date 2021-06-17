Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Acquires 58,400 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 30.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,400 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Lennar worth $25,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the first quarter worth $283,296,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lennar by 10.0% during the first quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,438,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,571,000 after acquiring an additional 130,371 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,118,937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,297,000 after purchasing an additional 88,065 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 1.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,058,048 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,106,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 1,012,607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,191,000 after purchasing an additional 90,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on LEN. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Lennar from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.28.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $1,024,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,203,956.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $1,012,130.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,808,394.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,036 shares of company stock worth $3,038,131 in the last ninety days. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LEN opened at $91.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 11.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.84. The company has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.49. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $57.13 and a 12-month high of $110.61.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 12.99%.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.