Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Buys 32,900 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 316,971 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 32,900 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.08% of V.F. worth $25,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in V.F. by 198.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 319 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 110.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 82.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $81.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.41. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $56.70 and a one year high of $90.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. V.F.’s payout ratio is 149.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. V.F. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.33.

In other V.F. news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $1,070,002.44. Also, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $40,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at $298,790.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

