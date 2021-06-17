Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Grows Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 43.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $30,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 852.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

IBM stock opened at $147.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $132.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.21. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $105.92 and a one year high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.66%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

