Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $24.16 Million Stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,809,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Lumen Technologies worth $24,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,174,000 after buying an additional 1,296,573 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,257,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,362,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,777,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumen Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.03.

NYSE:LUMN opened at $14.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The company has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of -14.78, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.08.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.88%.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

