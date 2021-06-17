Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $25.96 Million Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 285,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,200 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.07% of Prudential Financial worth $25,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Prudential Financial news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $2,663,177.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,218.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PRU opened at $105.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.12. The firm has a market cap of $41.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.71. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $57.11 and a one year high of $109.17.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.45 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 4.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRU. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.23.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

