Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $32.43 Million Stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 690,276 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 29,800 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.09% of CRH worth $32,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRH. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CRH by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its position in CRH by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in CRH by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CRH by 3.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CRH by 1.6% in the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,842 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

CRH stock opened at $51.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $40.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 1.03. CRH plc has a one year low of $33.32 and a one year high of $53.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.09.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRH. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded CRH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.03.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

