Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $32.50 Million Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 49.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 364,654 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 120,900 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.10% of D.R. Horton worth $32,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2,307.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Argus boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.62.

In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,992.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total transaction of $507,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,159 shares in the company, valued at $4,484,788.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $1,241,800. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHI opened at $87.33 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 5.54. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.24 and a 52 week high of $106.89. The company has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.65.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

