Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Increases Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 447,679 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,687 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.08% of EOG Resources worth $32,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 96.8% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $45,000. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources stock opened at $84.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.64. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $87.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $49.44 billion, a PE ratio of 847.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 2.16.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 2%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.01%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays raised shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist raised their target price on EOG Resources from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.83.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

