Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Increases Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 31.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 315,132 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 75,632 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $23,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 76.4% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 9,895 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 97.5% during the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 44,753 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 22,093 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter worth $202,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 169,271 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $12,734,000 after acquiring an additional 11,970 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter worth $257,000. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVS. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.82.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 49,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $3,648,995.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,488.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 4,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $392,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,226,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 726,455 shares of company stock worth $56,366,417. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CVS opened at $84.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $90.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

