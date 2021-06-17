Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lessened its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,826 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.29% of AGCO worth $31,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in AGCO by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in AGCO by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 31,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 7,103 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in AGCO by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 59,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,659 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in AGCO by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 350,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,130,000 after buying an additional 24,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in AGCO by 225.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after buying an additional 35,243 shares during the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AGCO alerts:

In related news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total value of $77,464.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,004 shares in the company, valued at $415,543.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gary L. Collar sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.51, for a total value of $2,950,200.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,155 shares of company stock valued at $9,116,620. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $125.61 on Thursday. AGCO Co. has a 52-week low of $52.05 and a 52-week high of $158.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.16.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.89. AGCO had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.26%.

AGCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AGCO from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AGCO from $145.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. AGCO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.27.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.