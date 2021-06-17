Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Purchases 216,800 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 34.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 840,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,800 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.21% of The Western Union worth $20,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WU. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Western Union during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in The Western Union by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Western Union during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Western Union by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Western Union during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $2,732,274.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,966,265.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Summerill sold 2,806 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $69,448.50. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $24.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.00. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The Western Union had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 775.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 50.27%.

WU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.32.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

