Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Raises Stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 357,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,400 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.23% of Kohl’s worth $21,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,956,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978,152 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,471,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,445,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,818,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,353 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $762,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KSS shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Kohl’s from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Cowen increased their target price on Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. OTR Global raised Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.76.

NYSE:KSS opened at $53.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Kohl’s Co. has a 1-year low of $18.28 and a 1-year high of $64.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.88.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.20) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -82.64%.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

