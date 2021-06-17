Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Raises Stock Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 49.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 431,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,676 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Ally Financial worth $19,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $52.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.20 and a 52 week high of $56.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $114,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,898,103.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $166,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,105,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,168 shares of company stock valued at $2,948,679 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALLY. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

