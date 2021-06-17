Graphlinq Protocol (GLQ) Trading 14.3% Lower Over Last Week

Graphlinq Protocol (CURRENCY:GLQ) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. Graphlinq Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10.41 million and $724,904.00 worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0306 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Graphlinq Protocol has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00061008 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00024910 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003910 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.94 or 0.00763261 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00084050 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00042288 BTC.

Graphlinq Protocol Coin Profile

GLQ is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,973 coins and its circulating supply is 339,999,895 coins. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code. “

Buying and Selling Graphlinq Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphlinq Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graphlinq Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graphlinq Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

