Graviocoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2,007.00 (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 17th. During the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. One Graviocoin coin can now be bought for $0.0409 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular exchanges. Graviocoin has a market cap of $2.95 million and $2,007.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.89 or 0.00434790 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00006726 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00011270 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000529 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003940 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Graviocoin Profile

Graviocoin (GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

