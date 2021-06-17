Gravity (GZRO) 24 Hour Volume Tops $17.00

Gravity (CURRENCY:GZRO) traded down 20.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 17th. Over the last seven days, Gravity has traded 106.1% higher against the dollar. Gravity has a market cap of $210,794.08 and approximately $17.00 worth of Gravity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gravity coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00058987 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.59 or 0.00143545 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.64 or 0.00180507 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $344.27 or 0.00905334 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,013.20 or 0.99964010 BTC.

Gravity’s total supply is 2,405,822,756 coins and its circulating supply is 1,385,822,756 coins. The Reddit community for Gravity is /r/GZRO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gravity’s official website is gzro.net . Gravity’s official Twitter account is @GZRO_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gravity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gravity using one of the exchanges listed above.

