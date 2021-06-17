GravityCoin (GXX) Achieves Market Cap of $46,627.00

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. GravityCoin has a market capitalization of $46,627.00 and approximately $14.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GravityCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GravityCoin has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00058919 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.79 or 0.00141761 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.72 or 0.00181096 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000216 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $346.18 or 0.00912286 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,988.26 or 1.00110369 BTC.

GravityCoin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 5,848,944 coins. GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io . GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

GravityCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

