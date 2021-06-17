GravityCoin Reaches Market Cap of $46,627.00 (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. GravityCoin has a total market capitalization of $46,627.00 and $14.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded up 7.9% against the dollar. One GravityCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00058919 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.79 or 0.00141761 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.72 or 0.00181096 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000216 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $346.18 or 0.00912286 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,988.26 or 1.00110369 BTC.

About GravityCoin

GravityCoin’s total supply is 5,848,944 coins. GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GravityCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

