Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.76 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Great Western Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.68. Great Western Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 660%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Great Western Bancorp.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $120.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.58 million. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 9.73%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.

GWB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Great Western Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GWB. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Great Western Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Great Western Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 1,240.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Great Western Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 97.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GWB traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.24. 480,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,024. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.15. Great Western Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $35.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.50%.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

