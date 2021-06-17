Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $35.18

Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.18 and last traded at $33.24, with a volume of 480059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.65.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GWB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $120.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.50%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Great Western Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 1,240.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB)

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

