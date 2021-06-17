Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) Short Interest Up 22.5% in May

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 80,700 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the May 13th total of 65,900 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.1 days.

Shares of GCBC traded up $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $27.50. 17,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,580. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.11 million, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.73. Greene County Bancorp has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $32.40.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 31.94%. The company had revenue of $15.93 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Greene County Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Greene County Bancorp by 75.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in Greene County Bancorp by 53.4% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Greene County Bancorp by 161.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Greene County Bancorp by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 181,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,535,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. 6.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Greene County Bancorp

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

