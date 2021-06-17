GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Short Interest Up 22.7% in May

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 696,600 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the May 13th total of 567,600 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 215,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GreenPower Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

GP stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.36. 250,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,600. The company has a market cap of $404.49 million and a P/E ratio of -81.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 16.82 and a quick ratio of 12.09. GreenPower Motor has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $34.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.56.

In other GreenPower Motor news, CEO Fraser Atkinson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.75 per share, for a total transaction of $108,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,107,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,078,359.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GP. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of GreenPower Motor by 210.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. 20.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

