Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.27

Shares of Greystone Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGI) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.27 and traded as high as $1.41. Greystone Logistics shares last traded at $1.39, with a volume of 46,292 shares.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.51 million for the quarter. Greystone Logistics had a return on equity of 46.90% and a net margin of 6.60%.

Greystone Logistics, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets plastic pallets and pelletized recycled plastic resins. It offers rackable, can, nestable, display, monoblock, half-barrel and slim keg stackable, drum, and mid duty pallets. The company also offers tolling services. It sells its pallets directly, as well as through a network of independent contractor distributors.

